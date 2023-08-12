Americans, riven over the federal indictments of former President Donald Trump, may actually agree on one thing: The proceedings should be televised.

That seemed apparent after 38 Democratic representatives signed a letter to the Judicial Conference, the board led by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, that would determine if the trials allow cameras, saying, in part: “Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings. If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses.”

