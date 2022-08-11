‘O, what portents are these?” demands a deceptively observant character in “Henry IV.” Former President Donald Trump must be wondering much the same, after FBI agents searched his home at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. The rest of the country could use some answers too.

Trump himself first detailed the raid on social media. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before,” he said, accurately. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he continued. Characteristically, he then seemed to reveal more than intended: “They even broke into my safe!”

