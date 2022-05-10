All the pro-choice advocates in my circle are in a “mad as hell and won’t take it anymore” mood, nearly apoplectic with rage at the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting an overturn of Roe v. Wade. How dare this politicized court take the radical step of upending 50 years of settled jurisprudence.

But 50 years ago, it was the pro-life crowd aghast at the direction of a politicized court issuing a radical opinion. Roe v. Wade, after all, found a fundamental right to an abortion nowhere mentioned in the Constitution and usurped debates that were taking place in state legislatures across the nation.

Leo Morris is a columnist for The Indiana Policy Review, is winner of the Hoosier Press Association’s award for Best Editorial Writer.

