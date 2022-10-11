The United States and much of the world appears to be headed for an economic downturn. For those of us in Indiana, evidence about the depth of a downturn is mixed. We have a high share of manufacturing, which will be heavily affected by higher interest rates. This makes it more likely our recession will be worse than the national average. However, manufacturing employment is now a smaller and less important part of the state and national economies than it was in 1981 when we last went through this type of downturn.

The nation began the 1981 recession with an unemployment rate of 7.2 percent. We are today sitting at 3.5 percent, and businesses will be reluctant to cut employment given their recent experience with tight labor markets. However, the big lesson of a downturn is really how little control anyone has on short-term macroeconomic conditions. That should occasion us to think a bit more intelligently about the long term, where public policy and individual decisions will have influence.

Michael J. Hicks is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Frances Ball Distinguished Professor of Economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University. His column appears in Indiana newspapers.

