As we look back on 2020, let’s forget about the buffoonery that occurred on Capitol Hill. Washington and national politics make for great theater, but Grant County had a historic year in many senses which outshine any national dysfunction.
Our hard-working frontline workers helped our community persevere through a global health crisis that will, unfortunately, continue to cause issues in the year ahead. Their selfless acts were countless. They never succumbed to the fear that gripped the nation. We are talking about health care workers, first responders, truckers, grocery clerks, government workers and people in the service industries – just to name a few.
Many took on new routines to keep our community running. When not much was known about the novel coronavirus, they returned from their shifts and immediately stripped down, threw their clothes in the washer, jumped in the shower, locked themselves in their rooms and returned to their essential posts the next day. They sacrificed a lot to keep Grant County going, and their new routines likely saved countless lives in the process.
We still have a long way to go in this fight to protect the vulnerable, but we have faith that our citizens will continue to do the right thing and heed the calls from health professionals without needing the government to mandate the right things to do. We must follow CDC guidelines, but doing the right thing includes continuing to educate the people who wish to ignore the serious threat that this virus poses to our physical and economic health.
Speaking of economic health, Grant County entrepreneurs took the bull by its horns this year. Our paper chronicled the opening of numerous businesses amidst an economic crisis as our neighbors threw caution to the wind and decided to take their future in their own hands.
Gas City alone opened an astounding number of businesses in 2020 – many of which happened after mass furloughs rocked the nation. Instead of waiting to receive a check from the government, they took big risks to follow their dreams and open places of business despite the growing restrictions.
When Abel Garcia received a call from the 9-5 job he had been working at for 26 years, he was left without a job during the height of this pandemic. Instead of waiting to get a call back from his employer, he decided to give Gas City, his home, a new food option, Tacos No Mas, that would share his family recipes and in turn share his culture and traditions with his neighbors, family and friends.
Similarly, Gas City got a new candle shop, Hopping Creations, thanks to Arin Wensley, a coffee shop (Pony Espresso) thanks to Corinne Rose, and Suzi Q Boutique thanks to Shawnda Armes-Worley’s dreams. In Marion, brothers Hector and Efrain Perez opened the Train Station Pancake House, Richard Hamilton opened a barber shop at the Boston Hill Center and Juan Carlos Sr. opened J.C.’s Tacos, bringing new life to a once-shuttered building.
Local artist, muralist, author and teacher Tashema Davis expanded her gallery, Echo, near the courthouse square, and her brushes brought color and positive energy to downtown facades that were in need of attention. Now, they command our attention.
We don’t have enough space to share all of the success stories in Grant County due to limited space, but one thing is undeniable: our community stepped up to the plate.
It has not been an easy year to say the least, but our entire community united in a common cause to revitalize the place we call home. People of all backgrounds, political leanings and upbringings persevered, despite all odds. This is what we will remember about 2020.
Here’s to keeping that momentum going forward, and to a happy new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.