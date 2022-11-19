Do you remember the first time you voted? When you realized a tiny piece of our country’s future could depend on which buttons you pressed?
In 1960, my second-grade class’s mock election introduced me to politics. My parents had been watching TV debates between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. Dad distrusted rich candidates – especially as Mom thought Kennedy was good-looking.
I disliked his bushy hair. Besides, I had heard that if Kennedy were elected, he would start World War III. So, I wrote Nixon’s name – probably in tipsy capitals – on a slip of paper and added it to classmates’ votes. Yay, Nixon was victorious!
When I heard the awful news Kennedy won the for-real election, I asked Mom if we could build a bomb shelter.
Despite her refusal and the scary Cold War, I survived to observe other elections. None impacted me as vividly as that first one.
Until 1970, when the nation debated suffrage for 18-year-olds. Thousands of other Baby Boomers and I were finishing high school. Many graduates were drafted to fight for causes most did not comprehend. We did understand one thing, though: If classmates could be dispatched to Viet Nam in droves, they should have some say about who sent them and why.
Yet, when the 26th constitutional amendment passed, I trembled at the thought of voting. I still wore knee socks, for crying out loud. My upbringing clashed with demonstrations and flag-burning. The conflict between presidential actions and Walter Kronkite reports twisted my brain. Whom could I believe?
How could I vote?
Besides, my boyfriend and I disagreed about politics. We would cancel each other out.
So, on stormy Election Day, 1972, I remained in my dormitory room. He braved rain and cold to vote.
Though aware of our conflicting opinions, my future husband was appalled. “You didn’t vote? How could you stay home, when this is so important?”
Apparently, he forgave me, because he married me anyway. A year later, during our country’s 200th anniversary year, I voted.
I have voted every election year since – sometimes winning, sometimes losing – but always amazed at our hard-won privilege. For years, I joined other groggy voters at 6 a.m. before work. Accompanied by a kindergartener, I have pulled a wagon holding a whiny baby and toddler into the voting booth.
“No, honey, you can’t press the buttons. Only Mommy.”
Good for a lively, hour-long voting session. And a long nap afterward.
Now, voting is relatively simple. First, the older my husband and I grow, the more our political views mesh. While we occasionally disagree, debates have lessened in volume.
Our voting site is at our nearby church. If Hubby and I go when most people are at work, we rarely languish in a long line. In a small town, voting becomes almost a social event, as we inevitably encounter friends also entering, exiting or waiting. Some work at the polls.
However, my husband and I did not key the back door and enter, as we do for choir practices, meetings and Bible studies.
“These days, guys with machine guns probably would surround us.” I shuddered.
“Worse yet, bureaucrats,” said my spouse.
So, we entered through the front door, stood in a short line and voted.
Afterward, I spotted Hubby talking with a friend. Seeing me, he crowed, “I beat you.”
“I didn’t know we were competing,” I said. “Is this what they mean by a political race?”
We lingered to chat and people-watch smiling, young voters wearing torn jeans. Older voters, one in a wheelchair. Harried businesspeople wearing suits and weariness. Young families, some hauling wagons full of offspring.
I was glad I could press buttons without a squirmy baby on one hip and a sneaky toddler reaching from behind the other.
I also was glad the process was conducted without men bearing machine guns. Without voters’ losing jobs, education, homes – or their lives.
My tiny vote means something, even if I am wearing knee socks (which I do occasionally to alleviate the chill and keep my circulation going).
How thankful I am that this privilege, bought with enormous sacrifice, is available to millions.
To me.
