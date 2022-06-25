Since moving to Grant County, I have made wonderful friends.
Still, I cherish those from my former hometown. Every summer, several Old Friends make a pilgrimage to Upland. We always visit Ivanhoe’s, a legendary restaurant boasting 100 different sundaes and shakes, glorious confectionary creations unrivaled this side of heaven.
Still, you understand, I am the star attraction.
They are drawn irresistibly to their Old Friend. And I to them.
That bond brings me to Ivanhoe’s early, where I join the last empty tables and hoard chairs like a miser. I plop my handbag on one table and a book on another. Seventy-three people in line at the food window glare at me.
I assume the universal mean face that warns every Harley rider, professor, farmer, mommy, traveler, pastor and sixth-grader: Go ahead, make my day. Try to grab this table. I’ll stand on it and dance to the loudspeaker music.
You really don’t want to see that.
Eventually my Old Friends arrive. We hug, and while they join the multitude in line, I remain at my post, baring my teeth.
Just seeing the Coke machine sends two of our company to the ladies’ room while the others, also baring teeth, guard their places in line. I calculate the total years of our friendship: 312. Approximately one year for every trip we’ll make to the restroom today.
Having placed her order, one Old Friend discovers a lack of feng shui that surely will desecrate our gathering: one table measures smaller than the other. She negotiates with neighboring obsessive compulsives. Dragging and scraping, we make an exchange and achieve blessed symmetry. Surrounding diners love it.
Finally seated, we catch up on marrying and burying news. However, the crowd’s conversational buzz makes it difficult to hear.
But we fix that. We yell.
Old Friend: Our 401k tanked. I’ll retire in maybe, 2099.
Old Friend next to her: [louder] My son’s driving an army tank, too.
O. F. across: [louder] These days, a tank of gas costs a second mortgage.
O.F. at opposite end: [LOUD] Your septic tank overflowed? When was the last time you pumped it out?
Not only do we hold fascinating conversations, but we clear the dining room. By dessert time, we don’t have to stand in line.
We study the menu as if it determines our eternal destiny. Carefully, we choose: Moose Tracks, Mocha Almond Crumb, Mint Crumb, Butterscotch, Raspberry, and Boston Cream Pie Sundaes. … We are by no means talked out, but sacred silence prevails as we dig in.
I walked to Ivanhoe’s, but ride home with my Old Friends. Even after ice cream, I fit in the van – if we hold our arms straight up and don’t breathe. Bunched like celery stalks, we survive. But Jaws of Life has to free us.
As we yak, I relive my history. My husband and I sang at one Old Friend’s wedding. Another O.F. and I, having girls of similar ages, braved the perils of training bras, driving lessons, prom shopping, and wedding planning. Because we had each other, no one was thrown in jail. A third O.F. created an over-the-hill cake, complete with open grave, for my 40th birthday.
We were pregnant together, survived the terrible twos together, exchanged kids – not on a permanent basis – and stalked each others’ teens. Such covert operations elicited true confessions. All I had to say was: “I know what happened Saturday night” (though I didn’t). My offspring, aware of our motherly network, told all.
We prayed through decades together. We prayed about real estate deals, war in Sudan, car break-downs, pregnancy due dates, weird relatives, chicken pox, the President, potty training, pets, abortion, car repairs, teen drivers, college roommates, and last, but not least, our husbands. No one could – or can – escape our prayers.
Several sang together for years. Occasionally, our voices and our lives wandered off key, but with a little help from Old Friends, we found our way back.
All too soon, they leave. But I will return to my old stomping ground, come December, when one Old Friend feeds us a Christmas feast that should be declared illegal – homemade soups and breads spread with creamy strawberry and nut butters, melt-in-your-mouth Christmas cookies of every size, shape and flavor. …
I can’t wait to see my Old Friends again.
They’re the star attraction, you understand.
This piece was originally published the week of July 16, 2012 in the Chronicle-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.