Fireworks season is in full swing and with the July 4 celebrations just around the corner, the director of the Indiana Fire and Public Safety Academy is urging Hoosiers to take care.
“My neighbors and I love to celebrate Independence Day with grilling, fireworks and hanging out with family and friends,” Wade Walling wrote in a recent news release. “Our community has two awesome fireworks displays, one at our city park and one at a nearby campground. Like so many other counties around the state, the people of Fayette County love to light consumer fireworks, which are fun to watch in the night sky, and they remind us why we are celebrating our country’s independence.”
Walling, though, suggested that people consider the dangers.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks annually (NFPA 20). Children ages 10–14 had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third (36%) of the victims of fireworks injuries under age 15, the release said.
The release suggested that anyone setting off fireworks should become more familiar with the state fireworks laws in Indiana and to check local ordinances for any fireworks limitations that might exist in the area.
State rules include:
- Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.
- Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.
- Throughout the year it is legal in Indiana to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances. Citizens should check with local officials.
- On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.
- The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:
- June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;
- July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;
- July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and
- December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- All public fireworks displays must receive a state permit, which includes approval by the chief of the local fire department. A permit is needed not only to conduct the display, but also to possess and transport the fireworks used in these shows.
- All fireworks manufacturers, distributors and sellers in Indiana are required to receive state permits. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) inspects these locations as part of the permitting process.
More firework safety information available at the IDHS Get Prepared Fireworks Safety webpage at https://bit.ly/3a7wh6l.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.