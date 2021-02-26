Huntington County averaged nearly one arrest per day related to impaired driving, according to recent jail logs, and officers are pledging to conduct “a full-court press” in March to combat impaired and dangerous driving during March Madness.
Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton said his department will be joining Warren Police Department to provide extra patrols looking for dangerous or impaired drivers during a statewide program calling for zero tolerance for people driving under the speed limit, aggressively or over the speed limit from Feb. 26 to March 21.
“Dangerous and impaired driving continues to be a problem, especially around high-risk events like St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament,” Newton said. “However you celebrate this year, do so responsibly. Slow down, buckle up and if you drink, don’t drive. It’s that simple.”
The departments taking part in the campaign are receiving funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant, which will allow patrol officers to be on the road overtime during the timeframe.
On average, drunk driving crashes kill more than 10,000 people in the U.S. every year, according to NHTSA reports.
Although people drove approximately 14 percent less in the first nine months of 2020, NHTSA reports that overall traffic fatalities increased by 4.6 percent.
According to more reports on 2020 released by the agency, drivers engaged in more risky behaviors in 2020 than previous years, such as speeding excessively, driving under the influence and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Approximately 850 Hoosiers died in 2020, despite having fewer drivers on the road, according to NHTSA reports. That makes 2020 the third highest year for traffic fatalities in the past decade.
“We’re seeing an uptick in dangerous driving during the pandemic, and it’s very concerning,” Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director Devon McDonald said. “That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops this March to reverse that trend and encourage safe driving behavior. Preventing loss of life is our top priority.”
According to law enforcement, dangerous driving includes speeding, tailgating and disregarding traffic signals, which can all result in citations or punishment. Drunk driving includes driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, and drivers under 21 caught with a blood alcohol concentration of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year, according to Indiana Code.
The avoid arrest, legal fees or criminal charges, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department recommends:
Slowing down and following all posted speed limits.
Never driving impaired. If you plan on drinking, plan for a safe, sober ride home
Do not tailgate or drive aggressively.
Put down your phone and avoid distracted driving
Buckle up – every trip, every time.
To learn more about the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department visit www.facebook.com/The HuntingtonCountySheriffs Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.