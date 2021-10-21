Grandparents are wise. All the fairy tales say so.
When my first grandchild arrived, I expected wisdom to descend upon me like a heavenly cloud, the same way I believed my 16th birthday would clear up zits, add curves to my skinny frame, and bring Prince Charmings standing in line to ask me out.
Now, after years of grandparenting, I have discovered how much I don’t know. This profound truth particularly manifests itself when my husband and I babysit our grandchildren.
One thing I have learned: the great Greek philosopher Plato, who visualized creation in terms of ideal forms, can’t compare with a cherubic, blue-eyed three-year-old when it comes to absolutism. Our grandson is all about living in a universe as defined by him. For example, he must wear the right shirt — the one stuffed under his bed, back at his house, 150 miles away. He dons socks with great care, stretching them to his knees and folding them down with perfect symmetry. Should an evil wrinkle appear, he starts over (my husband clocked this process at 30 minutes and seven seconds). Little Guy will accept only the right tennis shoes with Velcro straps arranged just so.
This explains why, on a work morning, my daughter considers dropping him off at the babysitter’s nude.
With the advent of potty training, Little Guy’s absolutism has achieved heights that would turn Plato green with envy. Because he must use only the right potty (the one 150 miles away). No surprisingly, he pees through the perfect shorts he selected this morning. A quest for the right diaper ensues. He sorts through all 27 Pull-ups in the package to find one worthy of this moment, this era in history, this place in the cosmos. Eureka! He has found it.
“I wike dis Pull-up, Gwandma.” He hands it to me.
Stretching the diaper around his chubby belly, I promptly break a fastener. Attempting to distract him while I sneak a different Pull-up in its place, I sing a rousing chorus of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”
He’s not happy, and I know it. The universe dissolves in an explosion unseen since the beginning of time.
Later, my husband blows his perfection trial by calling it a diaper.
“Not a diaper, Gwandpa!” Little Guy glares at him. “It’s a Pull-up!”
Our inferior approach to life never appears more obvious than when we apply our feeble talents to potty training.
Unless we’re talking bedtime.
Our daughter packed Little Guy’s favorite pajamas. Apparently I have contaminated them, because they evoke a reaction akin to a sunburned Californian’s to a hair shirt: “I can’t want those jammies!”
His five-year-old brother declares, “We forgot Thomas the Train. He can’t sleep without Thomas.”
I offer 13 different stuffed animals, including two cuddly giraffes, that don’t cut it. Visions of three nights without sleep confront Hubby and me.
Big Brother saves the day. “If he doesn’t want the giraffes, can I have one?”
Instantly, the despised, fuzzy bedfellows achieve the highest degree of desirability.
“Mine!” Little Guy roars, gripping both giraffes as if they contain diamonds.
Fortunately, with minimal protests, Big Brother accepts the fuzzy teddy I offer as an alternative.
Thanks to past disasters, I know the secret songs that must accompany Little Guy’s bedtime: “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”; “Jesus Loves Me”; and “Jingle Bells.” Miraculously, I do them in the correct order tonight.
I even bless the right people during prayers.
Later, before I retire, risking life, limb and sleep, I peek into the room. Our miniature absolutist slumbers, dimpled hands pillowing his blonde head. Both giraffes snooze on the floor.
Would I trade this time with Little Guy for a million dollars? No way.
But do I thank God he’s asleep?
Absolutely.
