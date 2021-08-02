Zitra C. Hurt 93 of Summitville, IN stepped into the presence of Jesus peacefully Saturday July 31, 2021 with her family by her side. Zitra, a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend was proud of her Christian heritage and most of all loved her Lord and Savior.
The family would like to thank her special caretakers; Debbie Webb, Patti Miller, and Cathy Blalock.
