Zada L. Deaton, 83, of Swayzee, received her eternal reward at 6:25 pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Crawford County, Indiana, on July 17, 1937, to Knofel and Lola (Flannigan) Baylor. On December 24, 1953, she married Robert "Bob" Louis Deaton, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2016, after 62 years of marriage.
Zada was a custodian for 37 years with Oak Hill Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Swayzee Church of Nazarene. She enjoyed listening to music with her nieces. She was an extremely hard worker and took great pride in keeping her home in order. Zada liked arts and crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She will be remembered as a generous, caring, and loving woman. The family would like to thank everyone who had cared for Zada, especially Dr. Sedaghat, whom Zada loved dearly.
