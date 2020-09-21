Zachary "Zach" Allen Markham, 21, Converse, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born in Goshen on Friday, November 6, 1998.
Zach was a 2017 graduate of Oak Hill High School and a four-sport athlete in football, track, swimming, and basketball. He went on to attend the University of St. Francis, where he received a full-ride track scholarship. He was an assistant kitchen manager at Casa Ristorante in Fort Wayne. He loved his car and video games, and he loved playing Call of Duty. He will be remembered as a loving, caring person who had a zest for life. He was also a proud, protective older brother.
Survivors include his father, David (Kalin) Gordon; brothers, Seth David Gordon, Ayden Daniel Gordon, Collin Michael Gordon, and Cohen Everett Gordon; and Aunt, Tiesha (Tony) Gordon.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Zach's life will begin at 6:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Memories of Zach may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
