Zachary S. Goble, 29, of Lafayette, formerly of Marion, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan, on September 13, 1990, to John and Cynthia (Blake) Goble.
Zachary attended New Life Community Church, where he enjoyed playing the bass guitar with the church band. He liked working on mopeds and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He loved helping people and, even after leaving this world, he helped save three lives by being an organ donor. Zachary will be remembered as a funny, outgoing, and compassionate man who will be missed by many.
Survivors include his parents, John (Cynthia) Goble of Marion; daughter, Emily “Emmy” Goble; sons, Isreal “Izzy” Goble, Xavier “Boogie” Goble, and Zachary “ZJ” Goble, Jr.; brother, Kaiden Goble of Marion; sisters, Ashley Wall of Marion and Hope Goble of Marion; grandfather, John (Kathy) Blake; grandmothers, Patty Goble and Mary (Carl) Sheldon; great-grandmother, Alice E. Fiely; plus several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John M. Goble; great-grandfathers, Otha Marion (Dorothy) Goble and John Fiely; and great-grandmother, Eva Steere.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Zachary’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Grieve officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Zachary’s family to assist with funeral expenses.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
