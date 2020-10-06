Yvonne “Billie” J. Ball, 102, passed away early Monday morning, October 5, 2020, in her residence with family by her side. She was born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, US Naval Station on February 23, 1918, the daughter of the late Charles and A.V. (Marron) Johnson.
She married Stephen S. Ball, Jr. in Sarasota, Florida on March 18, 1939. Together they shared 59 years before he preceded her in death on August 28, 1998.
Mrs. Ball graduated from Florida State College for Women, now Florida State University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. She was employed as the Secretary for Pioneer Printing for many years.
In 1997, Billie moved from Evington, Virginia to Upland, Indiana where she became a member of the Upland United Methodist Church and the Upland Tri-A-Dice Bunco Club. She also enjoyed reading and gardening.
Survivors include four children: Michael (Flo) Ball, Palo Alto, California; D. Patrick (Judy) Ball, Sarasota, Florida; Charles (Nana) Ball, Palmetto, Florida; and Kathleen Reno, Upland; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Carl, John “Boots”, and Harold Johnson; and a daughter: Ruth Cox.
Visitation will be held from Noon-1pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pierce Upland United Methodist Church, 201 N. Eighth St., Upland, Indiana. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Evan Guse officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pierce United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 11, Upland, Indiana 46989 or to the Upland Lions Club, P.O Box 445, Upland, Indiana 46989. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
