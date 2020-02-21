Yolanda M. Lanning, 94, passed away at 10:51 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born in Marion on April 2, 1925.
Yolanda will be cremated and her cremains interred privately at Gardens of Memory.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by her family at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St, Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grant County Animal Shelter, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, IN 46953 or American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
