Yolanda M. Lanning, 94, passed away at 10:51 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born in Marion on April 2, 1925 to Ralph James Mannix and Hazel Irene (Long) Mannix. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1943. Yolanda married John Richard Lanning on May 19, 1943 in Hartford City. He passed away on March 31, 1965.
She retired from Elder-Beerman Store (Carson’s) in Marion where she worked in sales. She was a Charter member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and Elks Lodge both in Hartford City.
Yolanda will be sadly missed by her daughters, Kathy Ann (husband, Larry) Kellogg of Hartford City, Paula Jane Lanning (husband, Wayne Sanford) of Indianapolis and Kristina Lynn Pace (companion, Kem Holmes) of Marion; grandchildren, John R. (wife, Karin) Lanning, Craig M. (wife, Sara) Lanning, Lori A. Bragg, Curtis J. (wife, Robin) Kellogg, Jared M. Schloerb, Jerry L. (wife, Kim) Leming, Charlene M. (husband, Scott) Billiot, Nikki Callahan-Lanning and Sean Callahan; 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at 558 East Swayzee, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Yolanda will be cremated and her cremains interred privately at Gardens of Memory.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St, Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Grant County Animal Shelter, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953 or American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuner alhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.