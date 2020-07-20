Xen E. Stewart passed away one day shy of his 90th birthday on July 16, 2020. He was born in Weaver, Indiana to the late Richard E. and Vernie (Weaver) Stewart and moved with his family to Harmon Street in Marion in 1934.
Xen was a 1948 graduate of Marion High School where he played baseball, football and ran track. He joined the United States Army on August 18, 1948 and served honorably until his discharge on November 9, 1951. He then joined the Army Reserves and moved to Chicago to study auto mechanics and took a job at a meat processing facility. Later in 1951 he was called to serve in the Korean Conflict and after several months of deployment he returned to Marion and began working at Anaconda Wire and Cable where he worked for nearly 15 years. He then took a mail carrier position at the United States Postal Service, Marion and worked for 40 years retiring on February 2, 1988.
Not only will Xen be remembered by his kind eyes, shock of white hair and signature Stetson hat he will more importantly be remembered by his civic mind and active involvement in the community which included several boards and organizations. He served on the Marion Board of Public Works, People Against Narcotics, South Marion Neighborhood Association, Black Republican Caucus, Chairman of the Marion Post Office Credit Union, Marion Urban League, N.A.A.C.P, American Legion Post #166, Salvation Army Advisory Board, Weaver Historical Society and a member of College Wesleyan Church. While Xen was a member of Bethel AME Church he participated in several of the church's BBQ's. He also played the Devil in the performances of “Heaven Bound” and Santa Claus for the Christmas programs. Xen was a faithful follower of Christ and lived each and every day selflessly serving others. He found great joy in making the Stewart and Gulliford Reunion run smoothly and took great pride in his devotion to his family. His genuine love of life and calm caring spirit will be remembered by all.
Xen is survived by his brother, Richard V. Stewart, Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Sonia J. (Iveory) Bowman, Marion; Jacquelyn P. German, Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James C. Stewart, Eldridge "Doc" Stewart and Verlie T. Stewart; sister, Alice M. Fears.
Visitation will be held from 12pm-2pm and 4pm-6pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 in College Wesleyan Church, 200 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the church with Pastor Steve DeNeff officiating. Please note that strict CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Grant Memorial Park, Marion. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
