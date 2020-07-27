Wyatt Alexander Schmaltz, age 9, of Huntington, died at 10:54 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home after battling cancer for over six years.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bailey-Love. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
