Wonetta Burns, age 67, of Marion, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Houstonsville, Kentucky on Jan. 22, 1953 to Jack Cochran and Anna Shay (nee Fox).
Wonetta loved traveling and visiting new places, and she especially enjoyed going to the beach. She loved her family, had a lot of close friendships with coworkers, and her grandkids were her main priority, and pride and joy. Wonetta loved her job as an Occupational Therapy Assistant and enjoyed working with her patients. She was a very caring, giving and self-less person, always putting the needs of others first. Wonetta and her husband, Jim, were avid golfers, always competing with each other to win. She was the best wife, mom, grandma, “uncle grandma”, and granny.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles, and Andrew; and a sister, Evadine.
Wonetta is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, James E. Burns; children, Crystal (Edward Johnson) Rice, Steven A. (Lotus A.) Rice, and Amber R. (Aaron Fraizer) Rice; grandchildren, Ashley N. Grant, Trey J. Rice, Daylin L. Johnson, Payne (Lexi) Hamilton, Hunter Hamilton, Nicole R. Taylor, Elijah S. Rice, Sean C. Taylor, Deja R. Fraizer; great-grandchildren, A.J. Hamilton, Casey Hamilton, Nariyah Taylor; sisters, Judy, Mary, Shirley, and Maxine; and her dog, Buddy; and a host of other family members and friends.
Private services will be held due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park.
