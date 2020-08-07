Wona Faye (Vincent) Breaux, 79, Marion, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Friday, March 7, 1941, in Lyons Point, Louisiana, the daughter of Ulysse and Edna (Simon) Vincent. Wona loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching game shows on TV, working crossword puzzles, and gambling. Wona was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, loved Elvis and her favorite color was pink!
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (husband, Monte) Miller; two sisters, Mary Granger, and Verna Hargrave; two grandchildren, Dean (girlfriend, Lindsey Hyde) Miller, and Meghan (boyfriend, Mason Pattison) Miller; one step-granddaughter, Courtney (husband, Travis) Bruce; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Miller, Aubrey Miller, and Maverick Pattison; two step great-grandchildren, Karsten, and Kohen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysse and Edna Vincent; her husband, Allen Breaux; a daughter, Bridgett Breaux; four brothers, and seven sisters.
Services and visitation will be at the Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City, Louisiana at a later date.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie assisted with local arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.