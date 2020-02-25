Winifred ‘Fritz’ Boxell, 96, of Warren, Indiana, passed away at 1:20 AM on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. She was born on Friday, Oct. 26, 1923, in Quay, Oklahoma.
There will not be any calling or services.
Preferred memorials: Riley Childrens Foundation 30 South Meridan St. Suite 200 Indianapolis IN 46204
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.