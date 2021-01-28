Winifred “Freddie” Couch age 88 of Warren, Indiana, passed away on January 23, 2021. She was born April 17, 1932, in Wells County, Indiana, to Samuel and Helen (Goff) Griffith. She married William J. Couch on September 2, 1951 at Asbury Chapel.
No services will be scheduled at this time. An inurnment will take place at a later date at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.
