Wilma J. Ross, 87, formerly of Swayzee, IN, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Century Villa in Greentown, IN. She was born March 18, 1934, in Fulton County, IL to the late Clair and Ina (Chenoweth) Lafary. In September of 1953 she married James Edward Ross who preceded her in death on June 6, 2005.
Wilma was a 1951 graduate of Cuba High School in Cuba, IL. She retired from Marion General Hospital as a cafeteria cashier and breakfast cook for the doctors. She enjoyed helping elderly family and friends and driving around to see the sites. Wilma was a talented seamstress and loved making clothes for her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.