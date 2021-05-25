Wilma J. Mullenix, 83, Marion, passed away at 12:22 am on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Thursday, August 19, 1937, to Glen and Hilda (Hasty) Griffin. On January 26, 1974, she married Paul Mullenix and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2019.
Wilma graduated from Mississinewa and worked in food service for Northern Indiana Veterans Affair Health Care System. She was a member of Grace Community Church, the Eastern Star, as well as a life member of the AmVets. When she was younger, she enjoyed crocheting.
