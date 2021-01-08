Wilma G. Embree, 97, of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 4:17 PM on Wednesday, January 06, 2021 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN.
She was born at home on May 27, 1923, in Washington Township, IN. She married Orry S. Embree on Sunday, July 15, 1945; he passed away in 1992. Wilma was a 1941 graduate of Van Buren High School and a 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, IN. Wilma had worked all of her life as a Registered Nurse, 25 years for Dr. E.S. Rifner in his Van Buren office, 9 years for the Anaconda Wire & Cable Co. in Marion as the factory nurse, and 8 years for Indiana Wesleyan University, in the heath care center. Nursing was Wilma’s passion; she loved her profession through and through. Serving people in her community brought her great joy. She was a longtime member of the Van Buren United Methodist Church.
