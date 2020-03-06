Willie Evans Jr. died at Wesleyan Nursing Home on Feb. 24, 2020. Born Holcomb, MS Nov. 20, 1934.
Willie was a member of Trinity Victory Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Stanford Bolden. Willie leaves to cherish his brother James Ivory, sister Ruby Tibbs of Marion.
He was preceded in death by Willie Evans Sr. and Georgia Evans, also 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral services for Willie Evans will be Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3225 S. Washington St. Marion, Indiana.
Viewing starts at 12 p.m.
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services, Marion, IN.
