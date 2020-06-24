William W. Murray Jr., 73, of Hartford City, passed away at 2:09 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence in Hartford City. He was born on Friday, November 29, 1946.
William will be sadly missed by his Sister - Mary Covington
A service to celebrate his life will be at Marion National Cemetery 1700 East 38th Street Marion at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 with the officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the US Navy.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
