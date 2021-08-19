William T. "Troy" Creech, age 83, of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness. Troy was born in Harlan County, KY on June 16, 1938. He was the son of the late Virgil and Sara (Rice) Creech. On Aug. 16, 1957, he married Sherry R. (Bush) Creech and they shared 61 years of marriage together.
Troy worked for Stephen Springs, Ex-Cell-O, and Steel Parts before retiring after several years of service. He enjoyed looking for treasures at rummage sales, Karaoke, bluegrass festivals, playing cards, going fishing, and he was very competitive while playing horseshoes. Most of all he found great pleasure in taking walks through Callaway Park with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
