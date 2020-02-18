William Sylvester Woods, 85, passed away in his home on Feb. 14, 2020.
William was the youngest of four children born to the blessed union of Noble Sylvester and Marion (Harris) Woods on Mary 17, 1934 in Evansville, Indiana. In 1937 Noble married Francis Smith and she became the only mother William knew.
He accepted Christ at an early age at First Shiloh Baptist church in Buffalo, New York. After relocating to Marion, Indiana, he became a member of the House of Worship for all People. William graduated from Hutchinson Central High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean conflict.
He married Betty (Moss) Woods and to this union was born Steven, Roger, and Donna Woods. After the divorce, he and Geraldine Wilson had a daughter, Lisa Woods. William met his soul mate, Mary R. Derrickson in 1977 and had a son, Anthony Woods, This married on May 16, 1987 and he became a father to Rick and Michael Roberts.
William worked several jobs until retirement. Most times two at time. Bethlehem Steel, 7-Up, Essex Wire, General Tire, Malleable Foundry, Bell Fiber, Active Products and Marion Community Schools.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Mary R. Woods; fifteen grandchildren: April, Angela, Steve, Kristina, Amber, Grace, Jimi, Kyle, Erica, Chase, Dezaray, Michael, Jacob, Lucas, and Jaxon and fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by sisters: Emma Tyler, Betty Arrington and Beatrice Cunningham.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020 in the Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Dr. Larry Batchelor officiating. Entombment will be at Gardens of Memory cemetery with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
