William Russell McDonald, Jr., 22, Crocker, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, February 11, 1998, to William and Stacie (Dollar) McDonald. On March 24, 2017 he married Whitney Renea Miller, who survives.
William graduated from Eastbrook High School and joined the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post #240. He loved to fish and was a kind, hard-working man who would help anyone in any way. He loved his dogs, Nova and Luke. His entire world was his daughter, Madelynn. He loved his career in the Army and strived ever day to be a better soldier.
Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter, Madelynn McDonald; mother, Stacie Dollar; father, William McDonald, Sr.; sister, Tracy Lee; grandmothers, Grace Ritter, Dorothy McDonald; and grandfather, Charles Ritter.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Noel McDonald, Sr.; brother, Cody Bell; aunts, Lorrie McCallister, Cheri Stump, Louise Stump; and uncle, Kenneth Stump.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a Funeral Service to celebrate William's life will begin at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor David Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
