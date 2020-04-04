William R. Niverson, 78, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday, December 13, 1941, to Charles and Mary (Dunham) Niverson. He married Linda Harvey and they were married for 51 years until her death on June 26, 2013. He then married June Barley in 2015 and she survives.
He worked 33 years for Ball Foster. William enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting events, watching the Indianapolis Colts, fishing, poker, and horseshoes. He attended Grace Community Church in Marion.
He is also survived by his children, Bill (Geanine) Niverson of Gas City, Ed (Beth) Niverson of FL, Kathy Garcia of Marion, Tom (Traci) Niverson of New Haven grandsons, Aaron (Alyson) Niverson, Matt (Shanna) Niverson, Mitch Niverson, Ethan Niverson; granddaughters, Summer Niverson, Zoe Niverson; great-granddaughter, Aurora; great-grandsons, Asher, Owen; step-daughter, Susan (Tim) Smock of Marion; step-sons, Larry Barley of Marion, Michael (Tracey) Barley of Fort Wayne; 7 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Niverson; late wife, Linda Niverson; daughter, Mary Niverson; sister, Dorothy Rennaker; brothers, Charles Niverson, Richard Niverson; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Garcia.
A private service will be held for the family. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Gas City, Indiana.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
