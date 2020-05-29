William Russel McClelland 88, took his final journey home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1931 in Stillwater, NJ to the late Clarence and Myrtle McClelland.
William retired from Paris Industrial Laundry service, Phoenix, AZ, and served time in the United States Army. He was a Square-Dancing caller, and enjoyed Square-Dancing. He also enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and traveling.
William is survived by his four loving children, William (Barbara) McClelland, Kathiann Spiars, Mima Lorraine (Lyndal) Wolf, Irene (Tim) Scott, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mima McClelland, and a son, Jerrie McClelland.
The family would like to thank the staff at University Nursing Center for their excellent care of William.
Funeral Services for William will be held at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 East Main Street, Gas City, IN on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th Street, Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
