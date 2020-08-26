William R. Klaehn, age 98, of Fort Wayne, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity English Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos officiating. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing.
Preferred memorials to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.