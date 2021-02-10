William Paul Svyantek, 63, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in his home. He was born on Jan. 17, 1958 in Bloomington, Illinois to the late William Stephen Svyantek and the late Elaine Sue (Schrock) Svyantek.
He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1976 where he participated in football, track and wrestling. He had been a resident of the Marion area for 50 years and struggled with mental health issues for almost 40 years. He kept his interest in politics and football (both American and world style) throughout his life and would often discuss these topics with others.
