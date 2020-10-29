William P. Berger, III, 63, was born in Marion on October 8, 1957 to the late William P. and Glendora (Grile) Berger, Jr. He passed away on October 27, 2020 in Indianapolis.
Bill was a 1976 graduate of Marion High School where he excelled in football and he continued his education at Ball State University graduating in 1985. Because he was a participant in ROTC at BSU he was able to enlist in the United States Army as lieutenant and honorably served both active duty and in the Army Reserves. Upon returning to Marion he was employed by the former Foster Forbes and found his passion with law enforcement on the Grant County Sheriff's Department. He moved to Indianapolis and was employed with the Marion County Sheriff's Department until his retirement in 2016.
