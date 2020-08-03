William L Barker, 68 of Montpelier, Indiana died on July 31, 2020.
A Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery located at 8013 West 1100 South Montpelier, Indiana 47359 with the Rev. Phillip Freel officiating. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Montpelier Indiana.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier, Indiana.
Walker & Glancy ask, if you attend services, please wear a mask and follow social distancing recommendations.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
