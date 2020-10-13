William Edward Copeland, III, 32, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Fort Wayne from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Richard D. Fishburn officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN 47348
