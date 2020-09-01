William Earl “Bill” Johnson, age 69, of Huntington, died at 11:29 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Saturday at Bailey-Love Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Doreen Johnson for funeral expenses, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of William Earl "Bill" Johnson.
