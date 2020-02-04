William E. “Billy” Garton, 62, of Waterloo, Indiana, formerly of Montpelier, Indiana. passed away at 2:09 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his residence in Waterloo, Indiana.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Feb. 5 from 4-8 p.m.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2020 with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Montpelier.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.