William D. Joseph III, 69, of Marion, IN. passed away December 21, 2020 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on Friday, August 10, 1951, in Marion, IN.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his neighbors who came to visit when he was unable to get out, Bill very much appreciated it. There are many that he loved, and he will be missed by many.
