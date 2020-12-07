William D. (Bill) Sparks, 79, of Foley, AL, formerly of Van Buren Indiana, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in Foley, Alabama on November 30, 2020. Bill was born on July 22, 1941 to Paul and Gladys Sparks. Bill graduated from Van Buren High School in 1959. His first marriage was to Nila S. Pitts, and they recently had rekindled their relationship. After their divorce, he married Lorene Tackett in 1973 who preceded him in death in June, 2018. He enjoyed his two dogs, Princess and Sandy, and loved fishing. Bill was a kind and loving Christian man and loved his Lord and Savior very much. He attended Foley Church of God regularly.
Loving survivors include his former wife, Nila Pitts Bockmon, son William Sparks of Marion, IN, daughter, Darlene Alva of Marion, IN, grandchildren; AJ Bradley and Susan Alva both of Marion, IN, sisters Betty (Burl) White, Marion, IN, and Dorothy (Stanley) Bradford, Fishers, IN, and several nieces and nephews.
