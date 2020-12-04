William D. (Bill) Sparks, 79, of Foley, AL, formerly of Van Buren Indiana, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in Foley, Alabama on Nov. 30, 2020.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 W. Main St. Van Buren, IN. 46911 Burial will take place at Van Buren Cemetery following the funeral.
