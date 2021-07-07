William C. "Bill" Williams was born Sept. 6, 1934, and went home to be with his Lord July 6, 2021. Bill was born in Bourbon County, Kentucky, son of the late William Harrison and Lorena Frances "Jo" (Sanders) Williams. In his spare time when he wasn't working to support his family, Bill loved to fish, spend time with his kids and grandkids, and shoot pool. He also enjoyed wood carving and chip board carving, and bird watching. When he wasn't working, he spent his time camping and going to his kid's ballgames. He will be missed by his fur grandkids, Zoey and Odie. Bill worked at RCA for 40 years as a machine attendant. He served in the Army from 1955-1957 and was in the reserves two years.
Bill is survived by his wife Nancy (Armstrong) Williams, they were married for 64 years as of May 31, 2021. He is survived by his children: Dale (Kathy) Williams, Fowlerton; Barry (Deb) Williams, Gas City; Clif (Linda) Williams, Fairmount; Bill (Gail) Williams, Fairmount, and Lori (Ed) Shelby, Fairmount. He has 11 grandchildren that loved and will miss him dearly as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.