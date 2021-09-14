William C. Armfield, 85, Marion, passed away at 6:35 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital Southlake in Merrillville. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, January 22, 1936, to Claude and Winifred (Berry) Armfield. On October 13, 1956, he married Rose Marie Goff, who survives.
William graduated from Marion High School and served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. Following his military service, he worked for 39 years with General Motors, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
