William “Bill” Wallace Kaiser died on Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years.
Bill was born to the late Wallace George August and Emma Magdalene Hertel Kaiser on Sept. 7, 1934 in Osceola, Indiana.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be at 3 on Jan. 24, at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Point (801 Huntington Ave, Warren, IN) with visitation from 1 – 3 p.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Bill Kaiser may be given to Epworth Forest Conference Center, 8531 E Epworth Forest Rd, North Webster, IN 46555.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H.Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, Indiana.
Sept. 7, 1934 – Jan. 15, 2020
William ‘Bill’ Wallace Kaiser
