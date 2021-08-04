William “Bill” Sizelove, 60, of Fairmount, Indiana passed unexpectantly, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Bill was born in Elwood, Indiana on Sept. 11, 1960, son of Joseph Sizelove and Wanda Smith Sizelove. After graduating from High School, Bill went to Lincoln Tech, becoming a Certified Diesel Mechanic. He was a truck driver with Red Gold Transport for twenty-three years, then drove for STS until his retirement. During his career with Red Gold, he began buying and renovating homes and continued even after retirement. Bill enjoyed riding snowmobiles, four wheelers, motorcycles, and racing cars in his earlier years.
