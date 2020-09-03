William “Bill” Oliver Dice, 63, passed away unexpected on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.
Bill will be cremated.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St. Hartford City, IN 47348
Keplinger funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.
