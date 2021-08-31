William (Bill) Norris, 95, went home to be with the Lord, on Aug. 19, 2021. Bill was born on Dec 3 1925, and raised on a farm in Owingsville, Kentucky, before enlisting in the Navy and serving his country during WWII. While on leave in Marion, Indiana, he met the love of his life, Betty Gwynn, whom he married in 1946. Together they raised six children and lived in Indiana until retiring from Fisher Body in 1991, when he moved to California. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty in 1979, son Timothy in 1984, and daughter Laurie (Bailey) in 2017, as well as six brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by sons William, of Racine, WI., and Kevin, of Tehachapi, Ca., and daughters Dana Sorrell and Wanda Broyles, both of Elwood In, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be interned at the Bakersfield National Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arvin, Ca.
