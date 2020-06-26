William “Bill” H. Hawkins, 72, Gas City, passed away at 8:48 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in his home. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 11, 1947, to Earl and Edith (Yeiser) Hawkins.
Bill worked in the maintenance department for 35 years with Indiana State Highway Department, retiring in 2003. He loved eating home-cooked meals and especially enjoyed his times of fishing. He loved life in general and was liked by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include sisters, Peggy L. (David) Coleman of Grand Junction, CO, and Patsy J. Waggoner of Kokomo; nephew, Thomas W. Waggoner of Mt. Vernon, OH; nieces, Christine L. Hadeen of CO and Patricia A. Parker of CO; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service for Bill.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
